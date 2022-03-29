World Biden: "I don't care what Putin thinks" U.S. President Joe Biden said his statement that Vladimir Putin can't remain in power reflects his own moral outrage. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 07:07 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL

"I’m not taking anything back. I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies for it", Biden said, noting that he had just visited families displaced by the Russian attack on Ukraine, Reuters reported.



Asked whether this remark would provoke a negative response from Putin, Biden said: "I don't care what he thinks... He will do what he will do."