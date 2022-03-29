World 0

Biden: "I don't care what Putin thinks"

U.S. President Joe Biden said his statement that Vladimir Putin can't remain in power reflects his own moral outrage.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL
Foto: EPA-EFE/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL

"I’m not taking anything back. I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies for it", Biden said, noting that he had just visited families displaced by the Russian attack on Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Asked whether this remark would provoke a negative response from Putin, Biden said: "I don't care what he thinks... He will do what he will do."

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

A complete turnaround: Putin was right

The Daily Mail writes that Hunter Biden played a key role in giving Metabiota the opportunity to conduct research on deadly pathogens near Russia.

World Monday, March 28, 2022 10:00 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE MANDATORY CREDIT
page 1 of 46 go to page