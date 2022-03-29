Biden: "I don't care what Putin thinks"
U.S. President Joe Biden said his statement that Vladimir Putin can't remain in power reflects his own moral outrage.Source: Tanjug
"I’m not taking anything back. I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies for it", Biden said, noting that he had just visited families displaced by the Russian attack on Ukraine, Reuters reported.
Asked whether this remark would provoke a negative response from Putin, Biden said: "I don't care what he thinks... He will do what he will do."
REPORTER: Do you believe what you said that Putin can’t remain in power or do you now regret saying that?— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 28, 2022
BIDEN: I’m not walking anything back. …I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I felt and I make no apologies for it. pic.twitter.com/r34DosKkfP