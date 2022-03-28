World Media: The assassination attempt on Zelensky failed The Ukrainian newspaper "Kyiv Post" announced that a new attempt to assassinate the president of that country, Volodymyr Zelensky, failed. Source: index.hr Monday, March 28, 2022 | 15:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

The paper claims that a military group of 25 people led by Russian special services was arrested not far from the border with Slovakia and Hungary.



The paper claims that the goal of the group was to assassinate Zelensky.



"A military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the Ukrainian President".



Ukrainians have already claimed on several occasions that an attempt on the life of Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared.