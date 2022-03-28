World "We are on the brink of disaster"; Ukrainians surrender; Fight for Mariupol A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul. Source: B92 Monday, March 28, 2022 | 14:05 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

At the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey. A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul.



Negotiations are regularly held online, and the parties will meet in person on 29-30th of March.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic once during the past day, the representative office of the People's Republic of Luhansk announced in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime.



More than 1.000 Ukrainians were evacuated on Sunday through humanitarian corridors.

Shelling in Donetsk

EU seeks end to golden passport schemes, halt to sales of visas to Russians

The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programs to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes, and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians.



The move follows a new push from the European Parliament to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro citizenship and visa industry which the EU has long considered a security risk.

Russian soldiers liberate Mariupol