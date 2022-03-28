World Russian official: There are over 300 of them There are more than 300 US-funded civilian and military biological laboratories in the world, director of the Federal Service for Phytosanitary Supervision said Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Monday, March 28, 2022 | 11:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT/Ilustracija

Ana Popova said at the annual Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases that there are areas where there is a large concentration of American laboratories, both military and civilian, reports Sputnik.



"When the slide was being prepared, there were more than 200 of them, today there are more than 300," Popova claims.