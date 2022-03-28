World A complete turnaround: Putin was right The Daily Mail writes that Hunter Biden played a key role in giving Metabiota the opportunity to conduct research on deadly pathogens near Russia. Source: Novosti Monday, March 28, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE MANDATORY CREDIT

According to Novosti, British portal DailyMail.com published the correspondence that leaked from the already forgotten and damaged laptop of the son of the U.S. president.



"Moscow’s claim that Hunter Biden helped finance a US military 'bioweapons' research program in Ukraine is true", the text states, just days after the same media reported that Russia had stepped up its "wild propaganda campaign" by issuing claims regarding biological weapons.



The commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, claimed there was a 'scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects' and pointed to the 'financing of such activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, which is headed by Hunter Biden.'



Last week, this paper, commenting on the claims of the commander of the Russian nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces that there is a "scheme of interaction between U.S. government agencies and Ukrainian biological facilities", claimed that they were fabrications.



However, emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop show he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.



The president's son and his colleagues invested US$ 500.000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners, the documents clearly show.



In April, 2014, Metabiota vice president Mary Guttieri wrote a memo to Hunter outlining how they could 'assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia'.



On that occasion, Metabiote vice president Mary Guttieri stated: "As promised, I've prepared the attached memo, which provides an overview of Metabiota, our engagement in Ukraine, and how we can potentially leverage our team, networks, and concepts to assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia and continued integration into Western society".