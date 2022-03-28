World Artillery attack on ambulances; Turkey - a new peacemaker; Biden: "I didn't call" The Russian military operation in Ukraine has been going on for thirty-three days. Source: B92 Monday, March 28, 2022 | 09:28 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Felipe Dana

At the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey. A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul.



Negotiations are regularly held online, and the parties will meet in person on March 29-30th. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic once during the past day, the representative office of the People's Republic of Luhansk announced in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime.



More than 1.000 Ukrainians were evacuated on Sunday through humanitarian corridors

A recording of exercises in the Kaliningrad region

Ukrainian artillerymen are firing on Red Cross ambulances in the Kyiv direction.

Biden: "I didn't call for the regime change"

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a speech in Warsaw on Saturday that he did not call for regime change in Russia.



"No," Biden replied when a journalist in the press hall asked if he was calling for a change of regime in Russia, CNN reports.