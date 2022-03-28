World 0

U.S. missile destroyer has arrived

The U.S. guided missile destroyer USS "Forrest Sherman" with a rocket launcher and weapons of various calibers arrived in the Polish port of Gdansk on Sunday.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/ JEROME FAVRE/Ilustracija
EPA-EFE/ JEROME FAVRE/Ilustracija

The destroyer will remain in Gdansk until the end of March, Polish media report.

"We have arrived in the port of Gdansk for a routine visit. Our goal is to show the American presence in the Baltic Sea and convince our NATO allies that we can react quickly to any potential aggression in the region," said US Navy Commander Matt Zublic.

He pointed out that U.S. troops would help Gdansk provide humanitarian assistance to refugees from Ukraine.

