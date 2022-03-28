World Russia conducts secret operations in Austria: Defense Ministry in the hands of GRU? Russia is accused of conducting secret operations in Austria, writes the Financial Times. Source: B92 Monday, March 28, 2022 | 08:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

In its text, this paper refers to one European intelligence officer, as well as one European diplomat. According to Russian media, Austria is a real "aircraft carrier" of Russian secret activities.



It is noted that the Austrian intelligence agency, the office for the protection of the constitution and the fight against terrorism, is considered so unreliable that it has been temporarily suspended from most intelligence activities at the European level.



According to a source in the Financial Times, the Austrian Ministry of Defense is the "practical department of the GRU (the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation)".