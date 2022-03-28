World 0

Russia conducts secret operations in Austria: Defense Ministry in the hands of GRU?

Russia is accused of conducting secret operations in Austria, writes the Financial Times.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

In its text, this paper refers to one European intelligence officer, as well as one European diplomat. According to Russian media, Austria is a real "aircraft carrier" of Russian secret activities.

It is noted that the Austrian intelligence agency, the office for the protection of the constitution and the fight against terrorism, is considered so unreliable that it has been temporarily suspended from most intelligence activities at the European level.

According to a source in the Financial Times, the Austrian Ministry of Defense is the "practical department of the GRU (the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation)".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The Russians prevented a new war

Azerbaijani forces withdrew from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.

World Sunday, March 27, 2022 19:30 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/RICARDO GARCIA VILANOVA

Hungary rejected Ukraine's proposal

Hungary has rejected calls from Ukraine to allow the delivery of weapons through its territory and to stop the import of Russian oil and gas.

World Friday, March 25, 2022 14:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 45 go to page