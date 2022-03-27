World The Russians prevented a new war Azerbaijani forces withdrew from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced. Source: B92 Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 19:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RICARDO GARCIA VILANOVA

They withdrew after negotiations.



Russian Ministry of Defense added that Moscow recorded two cases of violations of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, which were committed by Azerbaijani forces.



As he stated, four people were wounded, two on each side. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with the representatives of the two sides, has stabilized the situation, it is added in the announcement.



It should be reminded that the Azerbaijani armed forces entered the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh yesterday and carried out four strikes on the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh, using the Bayraktar TB2 drone near the village of Furuh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



"President of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, signed a decree on the temporary restriction of rights and freedoms in the conditions of the state of war declared on the territory of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)," RIA Novosti reported.



The fighting in the disputed territory in November 2020 ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani army, and the peace agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia only confirmed the conquests of the Azerbaijani army.