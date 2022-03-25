World Putin signed; Ukraine confirmed; Russian general killed Erdogan: "Russia and Ukraine agree on four points"; He has a message for Putin. Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 17:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

The UN Security Council did not adopt a Russian resolution calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine to evacuate civilians. Russia and China voted in favor of the document.



"Ukrainians have shown that they have a backbone. Look how brave they are... Women, young men, come out in front of damn tanks and say 'I'm not leaving, I'm staying here.' They are amazing," Biden told US troops.



He added that "the world is currently watching the struggle between democracy and the oligarchs".



"What you are involved in is much more than whether or not you can help the Ukrainian people. This is a new phase. Your generation is at a turning point," he said.



“We are the organizing principle for the rest of the world", Biden said.

Ukrainians killed another Russian general

Yakov Ryezantsev was killed in Chornobaivka, a site of intense fighting just north of Kherson, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of Ukraine's presidential office.

⚡️Another Russian general killed in Ukraine.



Erdogan: "Russia and Ukraine agree on 4 points"; He has a message for Putin

EPA-EFE/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV/ SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Erdogan believes a compromise between Kyiv and Moscow is still possible, including Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO membership.



Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to "honorably leave" Ukraine and end the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.



"We must tell Putin: you should now be the one to take a step towards peace. We should try to resolve this conflict by encouraging an honorable exit," Erdogan said, returning from the NATO summit in Brussels.



Erdogan said he would hold talks with Ukrainian Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin to assess the details of the NATO summit.



Ankara sees itself as a mediator in the conflict and has close relations with Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan believes a compromise between Kyiv and Moscow is still possible, including Ukraine's withdrawal from membership in the North Atlantic Alliance and partial disarmament. The two sides, however, remain at loggerheads over territorial issues. Erdogan reiterated that Turkey "cannot do anything" regarding Western sanctions due to its energy dependence on Russia.



"I cannot leave my citizens in the lurch... I cannot stop the industry. We must preserve those interests," Erdogan said.



Russia is Turkey's main supplier of gas. The Russians make up almost the largest number of foreign tourists in Turkey, and the two countries are building the first nuclear power plant together.

Four points of the agreement

Erdogan said Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a four-point consensus.



These are supposed to be the points: - Ukraine's rejection of the course towards joining NATO, - Granting official status to the Russian language, - Demilitarization, in terms of refusing to use offensive weapons,



- Problems of collective security.

