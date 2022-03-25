World Hungary rejected Ukraine's proposal Hungary has rejected calls from Ukraine to allow the delivery of weapons through its territory and to stop the import of Russian oil and gas. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 25, 2022 | 14:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that he did not want to risk the safety of his population.



The Hungarian Minister said that during the first day of the EU summit in Brussels yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "repeated two well-known demands of Ukraine in a video link: the permission of Hungary to supply weapons through its territory and the cessation of natural gas and oil imports from Russia", reports TASS.



"The Hungarian government will not agree to this, because it does not want to risk the lives and security of its people and does not want to pay the high price of the war," Szijjártó said on his Facebook page, according to TASS.