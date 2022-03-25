World "Too late" A few hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the heads of state at the summit of the European Council in Brussels, with a strong message. Source: index.hr Friday, March 25, 2022 | 07:22 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

He first talked about the destruction of the country by Russia and the damage, and then he thanked Europe for uniting in support of Ukraine. He said that 230 schools, 155 kindergartens had already been destroyed and that 128 children had died.



"Whole cities, villages. Destroyed to the ashes. There is nothing left. The Russian army killed journalists. Although they saw the inscription "Press" on them. Maybe they are not taught to read. Only to kill," he said.



Then, in his characteristic honest style, writes the BBC, he told the European leaders that they acted too late in stopping Russia.



"You have applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are strong steps. But it was a little late... There was a chance," he said, adding that if there had been preventive sanctions, Russia might not have waged the war. He also pointed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, where he suggested that if it had been blocked earlier, Russia would not have created a gas crisis. Zelensky said that he begged the neighboring nations to approve Ukraine's request to join the EU.



"Here, I plead - don't be late," he told them.