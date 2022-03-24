World Details from the NATO Summit: "World War III"? Decision has been made VIDEO NATO leaders have decided to significantly increase defense spending, it was announced after the meeting in Brussels. Source: B92, index.hr Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 14:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The powers of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have been extended until September 30, 2023.



NATO leaders agreed to strengthen the alliance's eastern wing by deploying four battle groups in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.



We will have more troops on the east wing, we will have more planes in the air, and we will have ships, navy and submarines at sea.



Stoltenberg said that they agreed to increase aid to Ukraine.



"Today, we agreed to support Ukraine in cyberspace to protect it from attacks, chemical, radiological and others. We are ready to do everything to help Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.



He added that NATO has an obligation to do everything to prevent the conflict from escalating.



Working together, we must work to ensure Bosnia and Herzegovina, its security and independence.



He said that China must react differently to Russia's attack.



Stoltenberg said that any use of chemical weapons would have consequences, and that it would be a violation of international law.



NATO will not deploy troops to Ukraine in order to avoid war with Russia, Stoltenberg said when asked about Poland's proposal.



Details of the proposal that Poland will present today at the NATO summit have become known.



Warsaw offered to form a peacekeeping mission consisting of 10.000 people.



Its main tasks would be:



- protection of humanitarian corridors to be organized in the western part of Ukraine, including the creation of safe zones above them;



- protection of humanitarian cargo (read military cargo) that will move along these corridors;



- creation of a no-fly zone over the largest cities in Western Ukraine.



It was announced that Denmark and Lithuania are ready to give soldiers. Poland is looking for countries that will agree to the adventure.

"Third World War"

EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, criticized Poland's proposal to send a Western peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine and warned that it would mean World War III.



"You see, these crazy Poles are already proposing that he (US President Joseph Biden) be called from the other side of the ocean and start encouraging him: let's form a peacekeeping mission consisting of 100.000 soldiers and bring it through Ukraine to Lviv. Do you understand that this means the Third World War? What do you think, in that case we will stand aside idly?" Lukashenko said.



Earlier, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, stated that there is a possibility that Poland would like to establish itself in the west of Ukraine, and reminded that the Polish authorities emphasize that it is necessary to send NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Tanjug/ Paul Wennerholm/TT News Agency via AP

CNN spoke with a US official who attended today's NATO summit behind closed doors in Brussels. The summit began with an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for "unlimited military assistance", but did not call on NATO to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.



The next speaker was US President Joe Biden, who presented the coordinated approach of the West to sanctions against Russia and reiterated that America is "strongly committed" to NATO. The mood at the summit was "sober and determined" and "incredible unity" was felt, the official said. "There was a very strong feeling that we were facing a significant moment in history. All the leaders who spoke stressed the need to defend our democracies," the official said.



China was also mentioned, as well as the collective desire of NATO members to avoid Beijing's support for Russia's attack on Ukraine. The leaders also discussed steps to be taken in case Russia decides to use chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.