World Macron: "I'm ready" French President stated that he was ready to continue the dialogue with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 09:27

He added that France and Europe will do everything they can to stop the conflict in Ukraine.



"There is uncertainty," Macron said in an interview with French television "M6", stating that there is a possibility that Russia will use "unacceptable" weapons or attack other neighboring countries, Reuters reports.



"We, the French and the Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it," the French President said ahead of the Western allies' summit in Brussels.



He reiterated his position that the European Union needs to reform the functioning of its electricity market, whose prices largely depend on the prices of gas imports from Russia. "We must regain control over our electricity prices by limiting them, diversifying our supplies and finding other gas suppliers, especially to be less dependent on Russia," Macron said.



He added that France will make an effort to deal with the global food crisis, which is probably a consequence of this conflict.