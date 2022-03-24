World Russia expels US diplomats; Izyum fell into Russian hands; Zelensky mentions traitors For 30 days, war has been raging in Ukraine, with daily shelling and street fighting. Source: B92 Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

27 leaders of European Union will meet today at the regular March Summit in Brussels. The EU Council states that it is not planned to discuss Serbia in that context, but they also do not know whether any of the leaders will raise the issue.



During the two-day summit, the focus of EU leaders will be on the application and consolidation of existing sanctions, introduced due to, as Brussels estimates, the illegal and unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, but a new, fifth package of sanctions will not be considered. The effects of the sanctions so far and ways to control the circumvention of sanctions through third countries are expected to be discussed.



Sirens sounded in Kyiv, Chernigov, Zhytomyr...



In a video address during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the G7, NATO and EU Summit in Brussels, it will be revealed who betrayed Ukraine for money, and who is its friend and partner.



The United States Embassy in Moscow has received a list of diplomats who have been declared persona non grata, the State Department said after the move, which was described in the Russian media as a response to the American expulsion of Russian personnel from the United Nations.

The Russian army took control of Izyum

Russian army has taken control of the strategic city of Izyum, in the east of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced. "Operational and tactical aviation hit 60 military facilities, including two command centers, two multi-barrel rocket launchers, four ammunition depots, 47 places where Ukrainian military equipment was accumulated," said Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov.

Washington expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the UN in New York last month due to security reasons, and it was later announced that another Russian citizen would be expelled from the UN because he was claimed to be a spy, reminds Reuters. Russia, which denies the accusations, said that it would expel a certain number of U.S. diplomats in response to Washington's move, the Interfax agency reported. A State Department spokesman confirmed that the American embassy received a list of American diplomats who were declared undesirable.



Neither the spokesman, nor the Interfax agency, specified how many people were declared undesirable, and by when they have to leave Russia.

Kuleba called on EU countries not to pay for gas and oil in rubles

"If any EU country bows to Putin’s humiliating demands to pay for oil and gas in rubles, it will be like helping Ukraine with one hand and helping Russians kill Ukrainians with the other. I urge relevant countries to make a wise and responsible choice".