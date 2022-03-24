World NATO decides; Vučić: I'm worried A NATO summit is being held in Brussels today due to the Ukrainian crisis. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 08:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The leaders of the Allied countries should agree, among other things, on strengthening the forces on the eastern wing of NATO, with the deployment of four new combat troops in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.



With the already existing combat units in Poland and the Baltic countries, this will make a total of eight multinational NATO groups in the northeast of the Alliance.



NATO leaders are also expected to address the security of Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina, which are believed to be threatened by Russian undermining actions.



NATO is also expected to call on Belarus to end its complicity in the war in Ukraine. Ahead of today's summit of NATO leaders in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned of China's behavior in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said that NATO leaders would call on Beijing to refrain from supporting Russia's war activities as a member of the UN Security Council, thus joining the rest of the world in calling for an instant peaceful end to the war. Stoltenberg notes that the decisions made tomorrow by NATO leaders will have long-term implications in order to strengthen security, which will require significant defense spending. "I expect the allies to decide to double their allocations. We have a new situation where we see that we cannot take peace for granted," Stoltenberg said. He reiterated the fact that Europe and North America are united in opposing Russian aggression, supporting Ukraine and protecting all allies.



On the other hand, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, speaking about today's NATO summit, said that he was afraid of today and that he hoped that peace would be preserved and that the conflict would not spread. "Every day, more and more difficult news comes," he pointed out. The president also praised Jens Stoltenberg's statement regarding preventing further spreading of the conflict.