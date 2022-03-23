A Molotov cocktail thrown at the Kremlin VIDEO
A minor incident occurred in central Moscow.Source: B92
Namely, a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the Kremlin wall.
According to the first information, no one was injured.
The video shows a man standing near the castle and throwing a cocktail on the building, leaving a black mark on the building.
We remind you that on February 24, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine, calling it the process of denazification of the country.
So far, more than a million people have left their homes in Ukraine.