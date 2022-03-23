World A Molotov cocktail thrown at the Kremlin VIDEO A minor incident occurred in central Moscow. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 14:23 Tweet Share Ilustracija EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Namely, a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the Kremlin wall.



According to the first information, no one was injured.



The video shows a man standing near the castle and throwing a cocktail on the building, leaving a black mark on the building.

We remind you that on February 24, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine, calling it the process of denazification of the country.



So far, more than a million people have left their homes in Ukraine.