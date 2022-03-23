World 0

A Molotov cocktail thrown at the Kremlin VIDEO

A minor incident occurred in central Moscow.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ilustracija EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Namely, a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the Kremlin wall.

According to the first information, no one was injured.

The video shows a man standing near the castle and throwing a cocktail on the building, leaving a black mark on the building.

We remind you that on February 24, Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine, calling it the process of denazification of the country.

So far, more than a million people have left their homes in Ukraine.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Ukrainians seized Russian "gold mine" PHOTO

Ukrainian forces seized a "container" on Tuesday, which could be a potential gold mine of information for Western intelligence services.

World Wednesday, March 23, 2022 14:42 Comments: 0
printskrin: UAWeapons_twitter
page 1 of 43 go to page