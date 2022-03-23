World Putin plans to take part in the summit, but is Russia facing exclusion from the G20? Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in October, said the Russian Ambassador to Jakarta, Lyudmila Vorobyova. Source: Tanjug, B92.net Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ROBERTO MONALDO LA PRESSE POO

However, the United States and its allies are considering the possibility of excluding Russia from the G20, Reuters reports.



The agency states that Poland suggested to American officials that it could replace Russia in that group of the most industrially developed countries in the world, and that they received a "positive response".



"Not only the G20, many organizations are trying to expel Russia, the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportionate," Vorobyova said at today's press conference, Reuters reports.



The United States and its Western allies are currently assessing whether Russia should remain in the G20 after the invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the talks told the British agency. Poland announced yesterday that it proposed to U.S. officials that Russia be excluded from the G20 group, and that the proposal received a positive response.



Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Piotr Nowak said in a statement that this was discussed at the meetings held in Washington last week, according to Reuters.