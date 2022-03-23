World War - Day 28: Ukraine plans to win; Mariupol almost destroyed; Biden to visit Europe; The 28th day of the special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine: according to the UN, 925 civilians have been killed since the conflict broke out. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 06:56 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Russia claims that genocide against Russian civilians was committed in Donbas and that it is a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.



President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that a compromise in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which would concern security guarantees, Donbass and Crimea, would depend on the citizens of Ukraine - that would be decided in a referendum.



Adviser to President Zelensky Alexei Arestovich says Ukraine could celebrate victory over the Russian occupiers "in late April - early May".



"I think it will be such a victory when we realize that we are defeating them, and they are breaking down," he said, adding that it may not mean the end of hostilities, but it will be clear to everyone that it is the end of their military efforts.

15.000 people are hiding in the subway in Kharkov

Mariupol