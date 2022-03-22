World 1

Vučić talked with the Russian ambassador and the Chinese diplomat

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with the Ambassador of Russia, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

According to the media, the topic was the crisis that was primarily caused by the Prime Minister of so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, not allowing our people in Kosovo and Metohija to vote in the elections on April 3.

These talks followed all-day meetings between the head of state and the highest representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija and the ambassadors of the Quint countries.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

Turkey spoke up: It has a request

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the focus of this week's meeting of NATO members should be on ways to achieve a truce in Ukraine, and not just sanctions.

World Tuesday, March 22, 2022 18:22 Comments: 2
Foto: Shutterstok/vasilis asvestas

Xi Jinping: I'm shocked

After it was officially confirmed that the Boeing 737 plane of the Chinese state airline crashed, the Chinese president also spoke out.

World Monday, March 21, 2022 14:41 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
page 1 of 42 go to page