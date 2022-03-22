World Vučić talked with the Russian ambassador and the Chinese diplomat President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with the Ambassador of Russia, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 18:49 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the media, the topic was the crisis that was primarily caused by the Prime Minister of so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, not allowing our people in Kosovo and Metohija to vote in the elections on April 3.



These talks followed all-day meetings between the head of state and the highest representatives of Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija and the ambassadors of the Quint countries.