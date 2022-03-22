World Putin's assassination is prepared; His successor elected; Poisoning or an accident? According to the Ukrainian media, the Russian business and political elite are planning to assassinate Putin, and they see Alexander Bortnikov as his successor. Source: Oslobodjenje Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 14:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik Pool Photo via AP

A group of influential people who do not support the regime of the Russian President is being formed among the Russian business and political elite. Not only that, but according to Ukrainian 'Pravda', which cites sources from the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the same group is planning to assassinate Putin.



Whether the information published by Ukrainian 'Pravda' is true or is part of a propaganda war is still unknown, Sarajevo's Oslobodjenje reports.



Ukrainian intelligence also states that the group's goal is to "remove Putin from power as soon as possible and renew economic ties with the West, which were severed due to the war in Ukraine," the paper reports.



Ukrainian 'Pravda' states that part of the political elite chose Alexander Bortnikov, the president of the FSB, the Federal Security Service, as Putin's successor. The text also states that Bortnikov no longer enjoys Putin's sympathy, and the reason for that is allegedly his bad assessments in the war against Ukraine.



Namely, Bortnikov and his department were responsible for analyzing the attitudes of the Ukrainian population and the capacity of the Ukrainian army. According to Ukrainian intelligence, quoted by Ukrainian 'Pravda', Bortnikov and some other influential members of the Russian elite are considering various options for overthrowing Putin, whether it was poisoning, sudden illness, but also other accidents.



As they report, it is possible that these processes are related to the recent leak of information about the location of Chechen soldiers north of Kyiv. According to intelligence sources, the leak was intended to weaken the influence of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, but also to try to establish cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, bypassing the current leadership of the Russian Federation.