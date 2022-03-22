World Pentagon accused Russia; Zelensky ready to give up NATO; Biden: "Putin contemplates" The war in Ukraine has been going on for twenty-seven days, and according to the United Nations, 925 civilians have died since the outburst of the conflict. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 09:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The war in Ukraine began on February 24. Russia claims that genocide against Russian civilians was committed in Donbas and that it is a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that a compromise in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which would concern security guarantees, Donbass and Crimea, would depend on the citizens of Ukraine - that would be decided in a referendum.

Russian Ministry of Defense: 137 facilities hit

During the day, 137 military facilities in Ukraine were hit. Among them are six checkpoints of communication nodes, two installations of rocket launchers, one anti-aircraft missile system, eight warehouses of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition, as well as 101 places for accumulating military equipment.



▪ 14 drones were shot down, nine Ukrainian tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers were destroyed.



▪ Since the start of the operation, 230 Ukrainian drones, 181 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1.528 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 154 MLRS units, 602 field artillery and mortar weapons have been destroyed.

Extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine on Wednesday

The extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to the situation around Ukraine, will continue tomorrow, said the spokesperson of the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly, Paulina Kubiak, reports TASS. According to the announcement, the 11th extraordinary extraordinary session of the General Assembly will be held on Wednesday, March 23, starting at 10 a.m. local time.

The Pentagon has accused Russia of war crimes

The US Pentagon has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine and added that it will help gather evidence about them, accusing the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks as part of a deliberate strategy in the conflict.



"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping to gather evidence about that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing, Reuters reported.



"There are investigative processes that will take place and we will allow that. We will contribute to that investigation process. As for what will result from that, it is not a decision that will be made by the Pentagon leadership," Kirby said.

Zelensky is ready to give up joining NATO

TANJUG/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was ready to negotiate giving up Ukraine's entry into NATO in exchange for a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukrainian security, Sky News reports.



"It is a compromise for everyone: for the West, which does not know what will happen to us regarding NATO membership, for Ukraine, which seeks security guarantees, and for Russia, which does not want further NATO expansion," Zelensky said.

Biden: Putin is considering the use of biological and chemical weapons

U.S. President Joseph Biden said that there was a clear sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was considering the use of both biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine, Reuters reports.



Biden also said that Russia may be planning to carry out a cyber attack on the United States, and called on the executive directors of U.S. companies to protect their companies from cyber attacks and invest in cyber security.