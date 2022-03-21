World Moscow responded to Biden; "Welcome to Hell" ; Brussels considers Ukraine's request War in Ukraine entered its 26th day. The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol along humanitarian corridors, which will lead to the east and west, is announced. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 14:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

Ukraine has rejected Moscow's proposal that Ukrainian troops lay down their arms in exchange for a safe exit. Almost a quarter of Ukraine's population has left their homes, the UNHCR said.

“Russians! Welcome to hell”, just a sign along a road to Ukraine

“Russians! Welcome to hell.”



Just a sign along a road I’m driving down. Good afternoon from Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/jCDe9vJ2OH — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@terrelljstarr) March 21, 2022

Shopping center in Kyiv - destroyed

UKRAINE UPDATE: Photos Show Devastation Caused By Russian Strike On Kyiv Shopping Center https://t.co/4H2iobWEjn pic.twitter.com/CBFKxvwQ8q — Forbes (@Forbes) March 21, 2022

The EU is considering Ukraine's application for membership in the Union

At EU Foreign Ministers meeting, it's been said: "EU continues to stand by Ukraine & its people, delivering assistance. And we started working on delivering an opinion on the basis of the application for membership for Ukraine. We will work as fast as we can".

At #EU Foreign Ministers meeting #FAC for @EU_Commission today: #EU continues to stand by #Ukraine & its people, delivering assistance. And we started working on delivering an opinion on the basis of the application for membership for #Ukraine. We will work as fast as we can. pic.twitter.com/XnoRkHkurq — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) March 21, 2022

Moscow has finally responded to Biden's insult to Putin

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was handed a note of protest over recent "unacceptable" statements by White House Chief of Staff Joseph Biden.



"It is emphasized that such statements by the U.S. President, unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman, bring Russian-American relations to the brink of rupture. They warned that hostile actions taken against Russia would be decisively and firmly repulsed," Moscow said in a statement.