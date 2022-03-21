World Lavrov sharp: Your project failed "We have seen how the West, with all its attitude towards Ukraine's actions, has shown one simple truth," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP

If you are a Russophobe - if you aim to eradicate 'Muscovites' (this is a quote from the statements of Ukrainian politicians), if, like President Volodymyr Zelensky, you say that anyone who considers himself a Russian should leave Ukraine for his future and the future of children, and if you obediently carry out the tasks set for you in order to irritate Russia, try to provoke it, then you are allowed to do everything," Lavrov said.



According to his assessment, the sad news is how "the West reacts hysterically, unprecedentedly to the Russian military operation, behaving in a condescending way about everything anti-Russian."



"I regularly read how Russians and citizens of other countries of Russian origin are treated. Now, on social networks, one can demand that these people be persecuted in the West. All this proves only one thing: the anti-Russian project has failed," he concluded.