World Boeing 737 full of passengers crashes in China VIDEO According to preliminary data, a Boeing 737 passenger plane of the company China Eastern Airlines crashed in the south of China. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 10:22 Shutterstock/Michael Wick

According to the world agencies, according to the first data, there were 133 passengers and crew members on the plane. The death toll is unknown at this time.



China's state television CCTV reported that a Boeing 737 crashed on a mountain near the city of Wuju, in the Ganges region. It was also stated that the rescue ellipses were immediately sent to the place where the plane crashed.



According to unofficial information, the plane first started burning due to a malfunction.

Also, footage of the plane circling appeared, but it was not confirmed that it was a plane that crashed.



According to the data from the site "FlightRadar24", it is the flight MU5735, which was flying on the route from Kunming to Guangzhou. It was also reported that all contact with the aircraft was lost.

The plane took off at 13.11 local time, and was supposed to land at 15.05.



He disappeared from surveillance on the Flight Radar portal at 2:22 p.m at an altitude of 982 meters at a speed of 696 kilometers per hour. A video appeared on the social network Twitter, which is stated to be the place where the plane crashed. It shows thick smoke on the slopes of the mountain.



However, it has not been confirmed yet that the plane that crashed this morning is on the video.

A fire broke out after the plane crash.