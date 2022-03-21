World Russians stopped? Russian forces advancing to Kyiv from the northeast have been stopped, the British military intelligence service announced today, Reuters reports. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 21, 2022 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S

According to their claims, most of the troops are still more than 25 kilometers from the city center.



"Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv. Russian forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel in the northwest have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance," the British Ministry of Defense said.



At least four people were killed when several residential buildings and a shopping center were hit by shelling in Podil, the historic district of Kyiv, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced today.



He said that several explosions erupted last night in Podil, according to Reuters.