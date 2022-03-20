World Zelensky signed; China said no to Russia; Powerful explosions echo 25th day of the war in Ukraine: According to the United Nations, almost 850 civilians were killed by Friday, and the decision to cease fire doesn't seem certain Source: B92 Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 17:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File

Street fights continued in Mariupol. Kiev announced that it was cut off from the Sea of Azov. Moscow states that Russian forces used hypersonic missiles for the first time.



Ukrainian forces have lost access to the Sea of Azov from the Kherson region, that is, the main connection with the Black Sea.



Russia has started using the most modern weapon systems from its arsenal - hypersonic "dagger" missiles, which destroyed a large underground depot of missiles and ammunition in the Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.



The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 20, 2022

"Employees in the Ministry of Defense are the eyes and ears of our state"

Stoltenberg on the possible use of chemical weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated today that in the event that Russia uses chemical weapons against the Ukrainian people, that would be a blatant and brutal violation of international law.



"We know that Russia has previously used chemical agents in Europe against its political opponents," Stoltenberg told NBC News, warning that the Alliance will take this possibility extremely seriously.



Stoltenberg said this after the administration of US President Joseph Biden warned this month that Russia could use chemical weapons after the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine that it might plan to use such weapons for mass destruction.

Zelensky signed the Decree on the implementation of the unified information policy in the state of emergency