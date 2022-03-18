World NATO military aircraft crashes in Arctic Norway U.S. military aircraft has crashed in northern Norway, local media reported, citing Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC). Source: B92 Friday, March 18, 2022 | 23:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

The Norwegian rescue service announced that it was informed about the place where the plane crashed, Reuters reports.



According to the first information, there were four people in the plane, and the plane belongs to the NATO forces that have strengthened their presence in the east of the alliance.



"The status of the people on board the aircraft was not known", said the spokesman of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC).



A V-22 Osprey has crashed up north in Norway today, during Cold Response exercise, while its disappearance was reported around 6.30 p.m., the rescue center told Reuters.



As it is stated, the aircraft participated in the training exercise and was supposed to land at 6 p.m. CET. There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening.



"We found it after an emergency signal was received. Because of the bad weather, we cannot get down. Police and rescue services are on their way by land", a spokesman for the JRCC said.