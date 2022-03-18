World Chinese fighter jets "set out" to meet advanced US F-35 fighter jets Advanced US F-35 and Chinese J-20 fighter jets had close encounter over East China Sea. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 18, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

The meeting of two stealth fighters of the fifth generation was discovered by the US Pacific Air Forces commander Kenneth Wilsbach.



According to the Chinese state media "Global Times", "if that incident is true, it is probable that the Chinese Air Force used the J-20 to intercept possible provocative activities of American F-35s near China".



“They are flying pretty well. We recently had – I wouldn’t call it an engagement – where we got relatively close to the J-20s along with our F-35s in the East China Sea,” Wilsbach said in the video, adding that the US pilots had been “relatively impressed” with the command and control associated with the J-20.



“It’s still too early to tell exactly what they intend to do with J-20, whether it’s going to be more like an F-35… that is primarily an air superiority fighter that has an air-to-ground capability”, General pointed out.



The "Global Times" states that the Chinese army did not confirm this event, but that Wang Li, the pilot of the J-20 plane, said on Chinese central television that he participated in routine control missions over the East China Sea.



The Chinese media estimates, referring to the statements of the American general and the Chinese pilot, that it is probable that the F-35 entered the zone of identification of the Chinese air defense over the East China Sea and that it was spotted by anti-stealth radars.



When it was discovered, according to the analysis of the "Global Times", the Chinese Air Force raised its J-20, a fighter jet equivalent to the US F-35.