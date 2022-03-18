World Zelensky to the mothers of Russian soldiers: "Check if your children are alive" VIDEO In last night's address, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed mothers of Russian soldiers, urging them to check whether their children are alive. Source: B92 Friday, March 18, 2022 | 06:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ LANGE

Zelensky said new Russian conscripts had been captured. According to him, there are those among them who refuse to return to Russia. And there are those who are not mentioned by the Russian leadership and they are not trying to bring them back.



"All Russians who hear me now should talk about it. Talk about it in Russia. Every mother who knows that her son was sent to the war against Ukraine must check where her son is. Especially those who cannot contact their children. They who were told that their children had died, but their bodies had not been recovered", Zelensky said, explaining that many who were actually captured in Russia were declared dead.



Ukrainian leader added that there are numbers on the Internet that mothers of soldiers can call and find out what is really happening with their children.



Zelensky added that the Ukrainian army did not expect to take thousands of prisoners.



"We don't need another 13.000 or so many dead Russian soldiers. We just want peace," he said, as reported by Segodnya.