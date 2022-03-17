World Russia seeks an urgent meeting at the UN due to biolaboratories in Ukraine An urgent request to the UN Security Council comes from Russia. Source: B92 Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 22:31 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on March 18 regarding American biolaboratories in Ukraine pertaining to the newly discovered details, said the permanent representative of Russia, Vasily Nebenzya, at the session of the Security Council.



"Tomorrow, we will request an urgent meeting to discuss the topic of American biological laboratories in Ukraine again, taking into account the new documents that came into our possession during the special military operation. We will immediately send an appropriate letter to the chairman of the Emirate", the diplomat said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.



Russia's first deputy representative to the UN, Dmytro Polyanski, said on his Telegram channel that the meeting was requested on March 18 at 5 p.m. Moscow time.



Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would demand consideration of the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine within the framework of the convention on the prohibition of biological and toxic weapons.



On March 10, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that it had received information that confirms the leading role of the Pentagon in financing and conducting military-biological research in Ukraine.



As the Russian permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted, the United States refuses to allow the international verification of biolaboratories monitored around the world, including Ukraine, which means that they have something to hide.



China, together with Russia, called on the United States to fully clarify its military-biological activities on the territory of Ukraine.