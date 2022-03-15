World 0

"Russia's plan is no secret"

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, called on his fellow citizens to spend as much time as possible in bunkers.

He called on the rest of the world, which he said had not done enough to help Ukraine.

"People in Kyiv are angry, they don't want a war, but they don't want to leave the city either," Klitschko told Sky News.

"People want to defend our city. They are really upset by the attacks of Russian soldiers on civilians," he said.

He called on the rest of the world to send weapons to Ukraine. "The situation is under control and we are ready to fight. It is not critical. The goal of the Russians is Kyiv," he said when asked about the 35-hour curfew that has been in force since tonight. Klitschko added that the Russian plan is not a secret. "They had the idea to make a circle and be in Kyiv three weeks ago, but our soldiers destroyed all their plans and are defending our city right now," he said.

"Russians are not paying attention to civilians," Klitschko said, accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine.

