World NATO: We urge Putin VIDEO NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the alliance to spend more than 2% of GDP on defense in order to strengthen that alliance. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 15:42

Stoltenberg said that the basic role of NATO is to protect its members, and that it is doing that even now.



"We have increased our presence in the eastern parts of the alliance, we will protect every inch of NATO territory," he said.



Stoltenberg said that it is necessary to prevent any possible attack on NATO troops.



"As for China, it must join the rest of the world. Any support for Russia in this brutal war against an independent state helps them continue the war that has caused death and destruction. China has an obligation as a UN member to respect international public law," he said.



He called on China once again not to support Russia. "NATO has supported Ukraine for years, even when Russia invaded in 2014," Stoltenberg told reporters. He stated that that help and support strengthened the resilience of Ukraine's defense, through training, as well as weapons.



"President Putin is responsible for this war, he can end it immediately and withdraw troops. We call on him to do that," he said.