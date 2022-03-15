World 0

NATO: We urge Putin VIDEO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the alliance to spend more than 2% of GDP on defense in order to strengthen that alliance.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Stoltenberg said that the basic role of NATO is to protect its members, and that it is doing that even now.

"We have increased our presence in the eastern parts of the alliance, we will protect every inch of NATO territory," he said.

Stoltenberg said that it is necessary to prevent any possible attack on NATO troops.

"As for China, it must join the rest of the world. Any support for Russia in this brutal war against an independent state helps them continue the war that has caused death and destruction. China has an obligation as a UN member to respect international public law," he said.

He called on China once again not to support Russia. "NATO has supported Ukraine for years, even when Russia invaded in 2014," Stoltenberg told reporters. He stated that that help and support strengthened the resilience of Ukraine's defense, through training, as well as weapons.

"President Putin is responsible for this war, he can end it immediately and withdraw troops. We call on him to do that," he said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

China: We refuse

China refuses to join the sanctions of Western countries against Russia, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, the Chinese agency Xinhua reported today.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:25 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kyiv introduced curfew

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced that curfew is being introduced in Kyiv tonight, movement without special passes will be banned.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:11 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Europe in chaos

Europe must prepare for the second largest wave of migrants after seven years, because otherwise chaos threatens, warns migration expert Gerald Knaus.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 09:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/ AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
page 1 of 39 go to page