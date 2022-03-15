World Zelensky: "Ukraine must provide assurances that it will not join NATO" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the United Kingdom Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) on Tuesday via video conference. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

Zelensky said: "We are all targets of Russia and therefore everything will go against Europe if Ukraine does not endure, so I would like you to help yourself by helping us."



Zelensky said "we are doing our best to procure jet fighters and missile defense systems" that the country needs.



"We want to have reliable guarantees for us, and therefore for you," he said at a meeting in London, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



The leaders of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway also attended. "We can still stop killing people, and that is something we can do together - stop destroying democracy and do it now in our country, or they will come to you," he warned.



In his appeal for help, he added that Russian propagandists "constantly say that the war in Ukraine is just the beginning," and they mention many of you who are just listening to me, they will come to you as well.



Zelensky said that Ukraine must provide assurances that it will not join NATO. NATO is not currently considering the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the US ambassador said.



He also said that the idea of delivering Polish MiGs 29 to Ukraine was unsustainable.