World 0

Zelensky: "Ukraine must provide assurances that it will not join NATO"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the United Kingdom Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) on Tuesday via video conference.

Source: B92
Share
Tanjug/ Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Tanjug/ Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

Zelensky said: "We are all targets of Russia and therefore everything will go against Europe if Ukraine does not endure, so I would like you to help yourself by helping us."

Zelensky said "we are doing our best to procure jet fighters and missile defense systems" that the country needs.

"We want to have reliable guarantees for us, and therefore for you," he said at a meeting in London, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The leaders of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway also attended. "We can still stop killing people, and that is something we can do together - stop destroying democracy and do it now in our country, or they will come to you," he warned.

In his appeal for help, he added that Russian propagandists "constantly say that the war in Ukraine is just the beginning," and they mention many of you who are just listening to me, they will come to you as well.

Zelensky said that Ukraine must provide assurances that it will not join NATO. NATO is not currently considering the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the US ambassador said.

He also said that the idea of delivering Polish MiGs 29 to Ukraine was unsustainable.

Tanjug/ Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Tanjug/ Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

NATO: We urge Putin VIDEO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on the members of the alliance to spend more than 2% of GDP on defense in order to strengthen that alliance.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 15:42 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

China: We refuse

China refuses to join the sanctions of Western countries against Russia, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, the Chinese agency Xinhua reported today.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:25 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kyiv introduced curfew

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced that curfew is being introduced in Kyiv tonight, movement without special passes will be banned.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:11 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Europe in chaos

Europe must prepare for the second largest wave of migrants after seven years, because otherwise chaos threatens, warns migration expert Gerald Knaus.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 09:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/ AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
page 1 of 39 go to page