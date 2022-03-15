World 0

Moscow: "We are disappointed"

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov reacted to recent events in eastern Ukraine.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Shutterstok/Pavel L Photo and Video
Foto: Shutterstok/Pavel L Photo and Video

He said that Moscow was disappointed with the lack of reaction from the EU and the USA due to yesterday's attack in Donbas.

It should be reminded that the Ukrainian Point-U missile fell near the Government building in the center of Donetsk, and at least 20 civilians were killed in the attack.

Peskov also says that it cannot be said that the sanctions "broke the Russian economy".

"It is experiencing difficulties, but there is no weight," he said. He also said that the very fact of the continuation of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is positive, but that the negotiations are difficult.

Peskov referred to the move of the journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who works for the Russian television Channel 1, bursting onto the podium behind the anchor during the broadcast of the prime time news show, holding an anti-war banner in her hands, as "hooliganism".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

China: We refuse

China refuses to join the sanctions of Western countries against Russia, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, the Chinese agency Xinhua reported today.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:25 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kyiv introduced curfew

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced that curfew is being introduced in Kyiv tonight, movement without special passes will be banned.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 11:11 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Europe in chaos

Europe must prepare for the second largest wave of migrants after seven years, because otherwise chaos threatens, warns migration expert Gerald Knaus.

World Tuesday, March 15, 2022 09:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/ AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
page 1 of 38 go to page