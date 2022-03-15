World 0

Kyiv introduced curfew

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced that curfew is being introduced in Kyiv tonight, movement without special passes will be banned.

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana
Tanjug/AP Photo/Felipe Dana

As he specified, the curfew will be introduced on March 15 from nine in the evening Moscow time (7.00 p.m. Central European Time) to March 17 until eight o'clock in the morning Moscow time (6.00 a.m. CET), reports Sputnik.

"It is forbidden to move around the city without a special permit, except for going to shelters," Klitschko said, Reuters reports.

According to the mayor, Kyiv is the heart of Ukraine and it will be defended.

