World Russians occupied Kherson; Civilian apartment building in Kiev hit in an air strike Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has been going on for twenty days. There are more and more victims and refugees, and shelled cities in Ukraine. Tuesday, March 15, 2022

The fourth round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held yesterday via video conference.



After the talks, Ukrainian negotiator Mikhail Podolyak said that a technical break had been made, and negotiations would continue today.



Social networks report on fierce conflicts on three fronts, in Kharkiv, Slavyansk and near Avdeevka.



Chernobyl received electricity again, Ukrainian media report. The Russian army has control over the Zaporozhye and Chernobyl nuclear power plants, while DNR forces have stopped delivering weapons to the Ukrainian army in Mariupol. Ukrainian forces are carrying out a mass attack on Donetsk, the mayor of that city, Alexey Kulemzin, announced, reports Sputnik. He called on all citizens to hide in basements or shelters to avoid civilian casualties.



President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, submitted a law to the Parliament on Monday evening, requesting that the state of war be extended for another 30 days, starting on March 24, it was announced on the website of the President of this country.

Konashenkov: Russians control the entire territory of the Kherson region

Russia's armed forces have taken full control over the entire territory of the Kherson region, said today the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov. He also states that the Russian army shot down two Ukrainian planes, one helicopter and 13 drones in the last 24 hours, reports the Russian agency TASS.



"The air defense forces hit a total of 16 air targets, including "Su-24" and "Su-25" planes of the Ukrainian Air Force, a "Mi-8" helicopter and 13 Ukrainian drones, including six drones, the TB-2 barge," Konashenkov said. According to him, Russian planes also targeted 136 Ukrainian military facilities in the past day.

At least two people were killed in an attack on an apartment building in Kyiv

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Felipe Dana

At least two people were killed this morning in an air strike on an apartment building in Kyiv, the rescue service announced, stating that several neighborhoods of the capital of Ukraine are being shot at, which the Russian army is trying to surround.



The emergency service announced on Facebook that a 15-storey skyscraper in the Sviatoshynskyi Raion in the western part of Kyiv was hit by an air strike, and then the entire building caught fire.



It is stated that two bodies were found on the spot and that 27 people were rescued.



In that explosion, all the windows of that building were broken, as well as the building in its vicinity, a journalist from the Agency France-Presse reported from the scene.



The intensity of the fighting has doubled in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces. More than half, out of a population of three million, have left the city.

TV tower hit, 9 dead so far

Nine people were killed and as many injured in this morning's missile attack by Russian forces on a television tower in the village of Antopol near the city of Rivne, Interfax Ukraine reported, citing local officials.