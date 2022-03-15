World War - day 19: Zelensky to the Russians "Why are you dying?" Biden promises weapons The special operation that Russia launched in Ukraine has been going on for 19 days. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 03:36 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

The fourth round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has been suspended and will resume on Tuesday.



"Negotiations have been suspended due to a technical break until tomorrow," said Ukrainian negotiator Mikhail Podolyak.



According to him, the break is used for additional discussions in working subgroups and to clarify individual definitions.



"Negotiations are continuing," he wrote on Twitter.

War images

"Ukraine should become part of Russia"

The MP of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ilya Kiva, said that after the "liberation", Ukraine will become a part of Russia.



"Today, one can calmly think that liberated Ukraine should be part of the Russian Federation. Only that will enable the world to be saved from war, from Nazism", Ukrainian parliamentarian Kiva said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.



If Ukraine becomes a part of Russia, then that will enable the development of Ukrainian society, this controversial MP is convinced, and Russian Pravda reports.

What does Biden say?