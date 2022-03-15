World "No war" Who's journalist who opposed Putin? She faces up to 15 years in prison VIDEO Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Russian Pervyy Kanal, burst onto the podium on prime time news bulletin live broadcast, holding an anti-war banner in her hands. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 00:59 Tweet Share Printscreen_Alex Kokcharov Twitter

In Russia, on live broadcast of prime time news bulletin at Pervyy Kanal, the main Kremlin-controlled TV channel, a woman burst onto the podium to demand to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine.



The banner held by Marina Ovsyannikova read: "No war. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you."



She appeared in the show for a few seconds while the anchor was reading the news, after which the television aired another report so that Marina would not be seen.



Marina Ovsyannikova has been reportedly detained and is at the Ostankino police precinct in Moscow.



Pervyy Kanal announced that it was conducting an internal investigation due to the incident.



Marina Ovsyannikova was employed as a journalist and television editor.

The woman is Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked at the TV channel. She is a real hero of anti-war protest movement in #Russia: pic.twitter.com/Y7jpfSdSdZ — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 14, 2022

What did Ovsyannikova say?

Up to 15 years prison sentence Marina Ovsyannikova is now facing between 3 and 15 years in prison under the new Russian laws for calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a war. She could also face legal consequences for inciting "civil unrest" by telling Russians to protest.

In a pre-recorded message shared on social media after the incident on live television, Ovsyannikova said that "what is happening in Ukraine is a crime, and that Russia is the aggressor in this story."



"What is happening in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is a country-aggressor. The responsibility for this aggression lies on the shoulders of one person. That person is Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they have never been enemies. Necklace around my neck is a symbol that says that Russia must urgently stop the fratricidal war while our fraternal peoples can reconcile," she said.



As she stated, unfortunately, she has been working for Channel One in recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda, and she is deeply ashamed of that.



"And now I am very ashamed. I am ashamed that I’ve allowed the lies to be said on the TV screens. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people be zombified. We were quiet in 2014 when it all started. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny. We just watched that anti-human regime. And now the whole world has pushed us away. And the next ten generations of our generations will not be washed away by the shame of this fratricidal war. We are Russians: Thinking, intelligent people. It is only in our power to stop this madness. Take to the streets. Do not be afraid. They can’t jail us all," she said.