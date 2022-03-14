World Message from the Kremlin: "Everyone remembers the insidious bombing of Yugoslavia" Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov recalled on Monday of the American bombing of cities in Yugoslavia. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 14, 2022 | 16:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov stated that the Russian armed forces use extremely precise weapons during the special demilitarization operation in Ukraine, targeting only military targets.



"The whole world knows the ruthless style of the American authorities who, in order to achieve their goals, do not care about the lives of civilians. Everyone remembers the insidious bombing of the former Yugoslavia, missile attacks on the center of Belgrade," Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported. A Kremlin spokesman also recalled "multiple, unjustified casualties in Middle Eastern countries, crimes committed over 20 years in Afghanistan, when hundreds of people were killed in a single attack on weddings and apartment buildings".



As Peskov pointed out: "This cruelty did not prevent the shameful flight of America from that country".



He added that the Russian armed forces work with "modern high-precision weapons, hitting only military information infrastructure facilities".