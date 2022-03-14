World A new round of war negotiations Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continue today, and will take place in the form of a video conference. Source: B92 Monday, March 14, 2022 | 07:15 Tweet Share Tanjug& (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continue today, and will take place in the form of a video conference, according to Dmytro Peskov, a Russian negotiator and spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Mikhail Podolyak, a Ukrainian negotiator and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the Kremlin's statement, according to the BBC.



In a video posted on social media, Podolyak said that Russia is beginning to engage constructively and that it now "sees the world around it much better."



Ukrainian President Zelensky said yesterday that his delegation talks with Russian colleagues every day.



An emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will be held in Strasbourg today and tomorrow, and the agenda will include a discussion of the consequences of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

