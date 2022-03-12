World Russians disabled the main communications center of the Ukrainian army, Sirens echo A special operation launched by Russia in Ukraine entered the 17th day. Source: B92 Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 10:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Sirens for air strikes sounded early this morning in more than 15 regions and most cities of Ukraine, local media report.



They were heard in the capital Kyiv, Lviv in the west of Ukraine, Odessa in the south, Kharkiv, as well as in the Sumy region in the northeast of the country and the Dnieper in the southeast, Reuters reports.



Russian forces regrouped on Friday, and satellite images show that artillery forces are approaching the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv: Today the opening of several humanitarian corridors

Several humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian towns and villages, including the besieged port city of Mariupol, will be opened today so civilians can be evacuated, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding that she hopes Russia will respect the ceasefire in order to made it possible.



She said Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the Kyiv and Sumy regions and some other areas where fighting is ongoing, Reuters reports.



"I hope that everything will go well today, that all planned routes will be open and that Russia will fulfill its obligations regarding the guarantee of the ceasefire regime," Vereshchuk emphasized in a video address.

Russians disabled the main communications center of the Ukrainian army

Today, the Russian army disabled the main communication center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the suburbs of Kyiv, said the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, RIA Novosti reports.



"On the morning of March 12, high-precision long-range weapons hit Ukrainian military infrastructure. The military airport in Vasilkovo and the main center of the radio and electronic intelligence service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Brovary were put out of action," Konashenkov said. He also said that Russian forces have destroyed almost 3.500 Ukrainian military facilities since the beginning of military operations in Ukraine.



"During the operation, 3.491 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities were put out of operation. Destroyed: 123 drones, 1.127 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 115 multi-barrel missile systems, 423 Polish artillery and mortar cannons, 934 special military vehicles," the Russian military official said, according to Ria Novosti.