World Shoigu proposed, Putin accepted; West admits mistake: We shouldn't have made promises Special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 16th day. According to the Ukrainians, the night and the morning were marked by new shelling. Source: B92 Friday, March 11, 2022 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Yesterday marked the meeting of the heads of diplomacy of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov, in which no progress was made in achieving a truce.



There were no progress either in the bombing of the maternity hospital in Mariupol, as well as the children's hospitals in this city, and the situation in the city was described as "more and more terrible and desperate".



Russia requested a meeting on Friday, March 11, to discuss US biological programs in Ukraine.

Putin holds a meeting of the National Security Council

Borrell acknowledged that the West was wrong

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, believes that the West has made mistakes in its relations with Russia.



One of them is the promise of NATO membership in Ukraine, the head of European diplomacy specified.



High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, believes that the West has made mistakes in its relations with Russia.



One of them is the promise of NATO membership to Ukraine, the head of European diplomacy specified.

Shoigu proposed, Putin accepted

Shoigu offered Putin to hand over the trophy MANPADS, ATGM, as well as tanks and small arms to the DNR and LNR.



The President of the Russian Federation supported the idea. It has been suggested that more than 16.000 volunteers from the Middle East come to the aid of the DNR and LNR, and Putin accepted the idea. The West does not hide that it gathers mercenaries to fight for Ukraine, Putin said.



"As for gathering mercenaries from all over the world and sending them to Ukraine, we see that they are not hiding, Western sponsors of Ukraine, the Ukrainian regime, they are not hiding, they are doing it openly, without respecting any norms of international law," Putin said.