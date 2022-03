World EU dispute over Ukraine - the request was rejected It is impossible to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine today. Source: B92 Friday, March 11, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

"It is impossible to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine today", this was confirmed by the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda.



He said that "the heroic Ukrainian people deserves to know that they are welcome in the EU."



The Prime Minister of Slovenia stated that there are disagreements among the leaders of the European Union over the membership of Ukraine.