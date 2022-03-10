World Message from Europe: "If so, World War III will break out" It is necessary to help Ukraine, by avoiding escalation, and without waging war with Russia, said European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 18:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

"One thing is clear: we need to help Ukraine as much as possible, but also avoid escalating the war. We need to prevent the war from spreading to other countries and evade waging war with Russia. Otherwise, we would witness World War III," Borrell said in an interview for French radio France info.



Asked about the possibility of a European embargo on Russian gas and oil, as decided by the United States, he assessed that it would be much harder for the Union to make such a choice. "We import a lot of that stuff," Borrell said.



"It is not too difficult for the United States because they almost do not consume Russian oil at all", he said.