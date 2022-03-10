World Ukrainian army counterattacked; Putin convened an emergency meeting VIDEO The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine started exactly two weeks ago. Source: B92 Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 08:57 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/ AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"It is necessary to avoid escalation and entering the war with Russia, because in that case the Third World War will broke out", said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

About 40.000 Ukrainians managed to evacuate through humanitarian corridors, but residents of Kharkov and Mariupol were not among them.



In total, about 48.000 Ukrainians were evacuated, 43.000 from Sumy, 3.500 from the Kyiv region and 1.000 from Energodar.



Today, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will hold a video meeting with members of the Government.



The key topic of the state summit will be measures to mitigate the consequences of international sanctions on Russia's national economy, the Kremlin's press service said.



Sergei Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba are scheduled to meet in Antalya today.

The Ukrainian army counterattacked

The Ukrainian army counterattacked near Kyiv.



We lined up five tanks.



Artillery battles have been waged on the western outskirts of Kyiv!



Ukrainian forces fired 40 rockets from the "Grad" system at the settlement of Vasilevka, the DNR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire announced.



In addition, 40 rockets were fired at the settlement of Ozerjanovka from the "Grad" multi-barrel rocket launcher, and another eight 122-millimeter grenades fell on the Petrovsky District of Donetsk.