World Germany on the Western Balkans: We will not abandon the region in the heart of Europe Russia's attack on Ukraine is a turning point that clearly shows that Europe must be ready to strategically invest in its long-term security. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 07:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Christian Marquardt / POOL

That is especially true for relations with the countries of the Western Balkans, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, before her visit to Sarajevo, Belgrade, Pristina, and then Moldova.



In a statement, she stressed that today's peace in the Western Balkans may not be perfect, but it is precious.



"We must openly say that we have disappointed and neglected many of these countries in recent years. Actors like Russia are pushing on this open side, who have no interest in the European future and do not hesitate to rekindle unresolved conflicts. I am traveling now to the Western Balkans to hear what people there expect from us now, but also to make it clear that we will not abandon that region in the heart of Europe to Moscow's influence", Baerbock said.



She pointed out that Europe has shown in recent days that it is effective and determined to oppose the aggressive actions of the Russian President. Now, she believes, Europe needs to show that it is ready with the same energy to engage in a creative and future-oriented way in the European neighboring countries.



"People in the region will measure us by whether our words are followed by deeds. Germany has a fundamental interest in the politically stable and economically prosperous Western Balkans, whose countries are oriented towards Europe. We will advocate for this in upcoming political talks and strategic investments, primarily in renewable energy sources", she said.



Baerbock said that she wants to devote herself to the German priority, which is the Western Balkans. That is why, she says, the German government has created a new position of special envoy for the Western Balkans.



"I am glad that the head of the Green Party Manuel Saracin has taken over this important position. I know that his heart is beating for the countries of the Western Balkans and their European future. He will accompany me on this journey and from now on will maintain an intensive and direct connection between the German government and countries within", she explained.



Regarding the visit to Moldova, she said that she wanted to see the situation in that country on the spot, and how it is possible to support the government in Chișinău in these extraordinary circumstances.



"We will not allow the shock wave caused by Russia to spread to other European countries. Moldova can count on German and European solidarity," Baerbock concluded.