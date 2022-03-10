World Moscow: USA and Ukraine have been working together on biological weapons since 2005 According to the document, signed by US Department of Defense and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, USA funded development in the field of biological weapons. Source: B92 Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 07:17 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Pedal to the Stock

According to the document, which was signed by the U.S. Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, $ 15 million was set aside for research in the field of biological weapons in laboratories located in Kyiv, Lviv and Odessa.



The document specifies that the U.S. government provided materials and training for staff on "collaborative biological research, detection and response to biological threat agents and improving the protection of biological materials."



Earlier, the United States recognized the presence of its biological laboratories in Ukraine.



The Russian Ministry of Defense has published documents that confirm that components of biological weapons are being developed in Ukrainian laboratories located near Russian territory.