World Putin signed: 5 million rubles to the families of killed Russians; Erdogan spoke up A temporary ceasefire was announced for the fourteenth day of the war to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

The night passed with numerous explosions in the vicinity of Kyiv.



President of Ukraine addressed the British Parliament, and the companies Starbucks, McDonald's, Pepsi and Coca-Cola withdrew from Russia tonight.



The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is threatened by a security risk because the staff has been working without interruption for 13 days.



The United States has banned the import of Russian energy, and the EU will make a decision on this in the coming days.



The list of companies that have partially or completely stopped working in Russia is getting longer. In the last 24 hours, some big brands have "enrolled" in it.

Zelensky: Fight bravely

Campaign launched - Russian women, stop the war

Erdogan: I hope for a long ceasefire

Erdogan said he hoped for a long ceasefire in Ukraine after a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers.



The meeting of Lavrov and Kuleba in Antalya will take place tomorrow. It will be attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Putin: Families of the dead will receive 5 million rubles, 3 million rubles to the wounded

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree paying money for the wounded and dead in Donetsk.



According to RT, the families of the soldiers of the Donetsk People's Republic who died after February 24 will be paid 5 million rubles each, and the wounded 3 million each, according to the decree of the head of the republic.