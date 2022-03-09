World Prime Minister: "We will not join NATO after all" Moldova will not join NATO, says the Prime Minister of that country, Natalia Gavrilița. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

"The principle of neutrality is contained in our constitution. We will ask to join the EU, but we will not ask for NATO membership," Gavrilița said.



Although Moldova has no plans to become a NATO member, it officially submitted a request for quick accession to the EU five days ago, in an effort to strengthen its ties with the West.



It should be reminded that the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, signed an official request for the country's accession to the European Union on March 3. Sandu, the prime minister and speaker of the Moldovan parliament signed the document during a meeting in the capital of Moldova, Chișinău.



"It took 30 years for Moldova to reach maturity, but today the country is ready to take responsibility for its own future," Sandu said before showing the signed document to television cameras. Moldova's move came days after neighboring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a request for urgent EU membership as he fights the invasion of Russian forces.



Russia vehemently opposes the eastern expansion of the EU, and NATO in particular, which it sees as a direct threat to its own national security, according to Reuters.